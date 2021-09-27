Azerbaijan's mosques, churches, synagogues mark Day of Remembrance (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

A series of events in memory of Azerbaijani soldiers and officers who died for liberating the lands from the Armenian occupation during the 2020 Second Karabakh War on September 27 - the Day of Remembrance are being held in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The bright memory of the martyrs has been honored in the Heydar and Tazapir mosques, Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral, the synagogue of European Jews in Baku, Juma mosque in Aghdam city, the temple of Khudavang in Kalbajar district, Aghoghlan temple in Lachin district, Yukhary Govharagha mosque in Shusha, as well as in other mosques, churches, and synagogues. Besides, believers pray for the establishment of peace in Azerbaijan and in the whole world.

Representatives of different peoples and confessions, who for centuries lived in the atmosphere of peace in Azerbaijan, took part in the 44-day Second Karabakh War [from late Sept. to early Nov.2020] to ensure the territorial integrity of the country, and to restore justice. The war once again demonstrated the solidarity of the Azerbaijani society.

During the war, the Azerbaijani Army under the command of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, achieved victory by liberating Azerbaijani territories from the Armenian occupation.