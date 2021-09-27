Historical address of President Ilham Aliyev to Azerbaijani people broadcasted in Shusha (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27
By Humay Aghajanov - Trend:
A ceremony to mark Remembrance Day was held in the Yukhari Govhar agha mosque in the city of Shusha on September 27, Maftun Abbasov, Chairman of the Board of the Shusha State Reserve Administration, wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.
The memory of the martyrs was honored with a minute of silence, and prayers were offered for the repose of their souls Abbasov wrote.
The publication says that after the ceremony in Shusha, they watched the address of President Ilham Aliyev to the Azerbaijani people, which was broadcast this morning on Azerbaijani TV.
