Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

Some 630people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Sept. 27, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 25 citizens, and the second one to 605 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 8,350,575 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,713,775 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,636,800 people - the second dose.