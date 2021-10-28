Azerbaijani boxers start performance in World Cup in Belgrade with victory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.28

Trend:

Two boxers of the Azerbaijani national team started their performance in the world championship in Belgrade (Serbia) with a victory, Trend reports on Oct.28.

On the third day of the competition, the Azerbaijani athlete Alfonso Dominguez (86 kg) met with Tawfiqullah Sulaimani, who performed under the AIBA flag. The match ended in favor of Dominguez, who is also the winner of the European and Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. He advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating his rival with a 5-0 score. On October 31, he’ll meet with Romanian Paul Aradoaie.

Tayfur Aliyev (60 kg) met with Charles Petit-Homme (Haiti) in the 1/32 finals. The Azerbaijani boxer won the fight and started the World Championship with a victory. In the second meeting, which will take place on October 29, his rival will be Italian Simone Spada.

The Azerbaijani national team is represented by nine boxers at the World Championship, which will end on November 6.