Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

Trend:

Some 49,799 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Oct. 30, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 36,867 citizens, and the second one to 12,962 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 9,617,755 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,227,329 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,390,426 people - the second dose.