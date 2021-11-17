Proposal made to reduce retirement age in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.17
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
Azerbaijani MP Ali Masimli proposed to reduce the retirement age in Azerbaijan at the plenary session of the Milli Majlis (parliament), Trend reports on Nov. 17.
According to Masimli, in countries where the average life expectancy exceeds this indicator in Azerbaijan, the retirement age for men amounts to 63 years, and for women - 60 years.
"It is important in Azerbaijan to reduce the retirement age, including to stop gradually raising it to 65 years for women," Masimli said.
It is noted that from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022, the retirement age for men in Azerbaijan is set at 65 years, for women - at 62.5 years.
