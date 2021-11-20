Baku holds award ceremony of winners in synchronized trampoline program (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The ceremony of awarding the winners and prize-winners in the synchronized trampoline program was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, as part of the 35th World rampoline Gymnastics, Double mini-trampoline and Tumbling Championships, Trend reports.

In the women's synchronized trampoline program, the first place was taken by Yicheng Hu and Xinxin Zhang (China), Narumi Tamura and Hikaru Mori (Japan) took the second, Catarina Marianito Nunes and Beatrice Martins (Portugal) took the third.

In the men's synchronized trampoline jumping program, Andrei Builov and Oleg Rabtsau (Belarus) won the gold medal, Fabian Vogel and Matthias Fleiderer (Germany) won silver, Joshua Farox and Pierre Gouzou (France) won a bronze medal.

The 35th world championship in trampoline jumping, double mini-trampoline and tumbling has been held in Baku since November 18 and will end on November 21. About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries of the world are taking part in the competition. Azerbaijan is represented by Mikhail Malkin (tumbling).

Totally, 15 sets of awards will be played at the World Championships in Baku.