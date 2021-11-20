World Championship in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in Baku is well organized - Italian gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

World Championship in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in Baku is well organized, competitor, Italian gymnast Samuel Patisso Colonna told Trend.

"Competitions in Baku are organized at a high level, good conditions have been created for its participants. The training and competition schedule is very clear," he said.

18-year-old gymnast admitted that this is the first world championship in his sports career.

"This is my first world championship, it gives me the opportunity to gain a great competitive experience, test my strength. I am very glad to be here. For me, the main goal is to win a license and to participate in the 2024 Olympics, and I hope that I will fulfill this task," said Italian sportsman.

The 35th world championship in trampoline jumping, double mini-trampoline and tumbling has been held in Baku since November 18 and will end on November 21. About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries of the world are taking part in the competition. Azerbaijan is represented by Mikhail Malkin (tumbling).

Totally, 15 sets of awards will be played at the World Championships in Baku.