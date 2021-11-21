Russian gymnasts won gold in team all-around at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The Russian team took first place in the team all-around at the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 21.

US team ranked second while United Kingdom ranked third.

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships is being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21.

About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition.

At the championship, Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin won a silver medal in tumbling.