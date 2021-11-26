Azerbaijani gymnast reach finals of 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in acrobatic jumping

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Tofig Aliyev, performing in the acrobatic jumping program in the 17-21 age group, reached the finals of the 28th World Competitions among age groups in trampoline, double mini-trampoline and tumbling in Baku, Trend reports.

According to the information, the result of the Azerbaijani gymnasts amounted to 69.800 points.

Such gymnasts as Dominic Dumas (the US, 69.500 points), Marcus Adams (the UK, 69.500 points), Mads Hansen (Denmark, 69.000 points), Igor Shikunov (Russia, 68.000 points), Isaac Bennison (the UK, 67.300 points), Alex Balinbin (the US, 66.900 points), Alexander Flann (the UK, 65.500 points) also became the finalists.

The 28th World Age Group Competition in Trampoline Gymnastics, Double Mini Trampoline and Tumbling is being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries of the world participate in the competition. At the tournament, gymnasts perform in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old, and 17 years-21 years old. The gymnasts will take part in the program of individual and synchronized trampoline jumping, as well as a tumbling track and a double mini-trampoline. Each Age Group World Competition program includes qualifying rounds and final performances. According to the rules, one participant can perform in different programs.

Azerbaijan is represented by 15 gymnasts. Trampoline program - Seljan Mahsudova (age category 17-21), Magsud Mahsudov (13-14), Ammar Bakhshaliyev (11-12), Ibrahim Mustafazade (11-12), Mehdi Aliyev (13-14), Nijat Mirzayev (13-14), Ali Niftaliyev (13-14), Shafiga Humbatova (13-14), Sama Jafarova (11-12); tumbling - Tofig Aliyev (17-21), Adil Hajizada (15-16), Bilal Gurbanov (15-16), Huseyn Asadullayev (15-16), Aleksey Karatashov (13-14) and Elnur Mammadov (15-16).

The competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.