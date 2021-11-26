Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Trend:

Some 30,893 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 26, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 3,745 citizens, the second one 5,13 citizens and the booster dose – 21,935.

Totally, up until now, 10,426,930 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,067,433 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,549,652 people - the second dose and 809,845 people booster dose.