Finalists in double mini-trampoline among men unveiled at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

The finalists in the double mini-trampoline jumping program for men in the 11-12 age group were unveiled at the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 26.

According to the information, the finalists are: Ilya Penkin (Russia, 65.400 points), Grigory Volkov (Russia, 65.000 points), Arthur Ferreira (Brazil, 63.900 points), Maxim Blagov (Russia, 63.900 points), Islam Kabdollov (Kazakhstan, 58.900 points), Martim Lopes (Portugal, 57.600 points), Andrey Kucherenko (Ukraine, 50.200 points).

The 28th World Age Group Competition in Trampoline Gymnastics, Double Mini Trampoline and Tumbling is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries of the world participate in the competition. At the tournament, gymnasts perform in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old and 17 years-21 years old. They take part in the program of individual and synchronized trampoline jumping, as well as a tumbling track and a double mini-trampoline.

In accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules, the competitions are held without spectators.