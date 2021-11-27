Azerbaijan confirms 1,617 more COVID-19 cases, 1,979 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 1,617 new COVID-19 cases, 1,979 patients have recovered, and 22 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 548,121 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 549,333 of them have recovered, and 7,789 people have died. Currently, 26,999 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,982 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,509,701 tests have been conducted so far.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Finalists in synchronized trampoline jumping among men and women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Finalists in individual trampoline jumping among men announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Finalists in double mini-trampoline jumping among men announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Finalists in acrobatic jumping among women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Finalists in double mini-trampoline among women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Meeting in Sochi - new step towards sustainable peace in South Caucasus - Turkey's presidential administration
Relations between Baku, Moscow experience highest dev’t stage in history of Azerbaijan's independence – experts
Several hydrological points to be installed on rivers in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories – ministry
Sochi meeting is tremendous step in right direction; Armenia must act quickly in order to intercept its abandoned priorities - experts