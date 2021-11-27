Azerbaijan confirms 1,617 more COVID-19 cases, 1,979 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,617 new COVID-19 cases, 1,979 patients have recovered, and 22 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 548,121 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 549,333 of them have recovered, and 7,789 people have died. Currently, 26,999 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,982 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,509,701 tests have been conducted so far.