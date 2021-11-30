Azerbaijan approves amendments to law on vocational education

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev approved the amendments to the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On vocational education", Trend reports.

The words "the right to receive education" are replaced by the word "education" in Article 9.6.4.

Articles 9.6.5, 9.12 and 14.4-1 are being added.

9.6.5 Along with higher technical vocational education, the right to the full secondary education is given;

9.12. Loans collected by graduates - sub-bachelors who have successfully completed the level of higher professional education in vocational educational institutions, are taken into account by higher educational institutions in the relevant specialties of bachelor's degree in accordance with Article 20.3-2 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Education";

14.4-1. The state document on vocational education of a higher technical professional level is the basis for obtaining higher education at the next stage