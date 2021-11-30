Azerbaijan confirms 1,678 more COVID-19 cases, 1,934 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,678 new COVID-19 cases, 1,934 patients have recovered, and 23 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 588,318 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 554,749 of them have recovered, and 7,856 people have died. Currently, 25,713 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,620 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,539,284 tests have been conducted so far.