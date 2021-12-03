Azernews newspaper selected as media partner of ECO from Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) has determined a list of media bodies that are authoritative information partners of the organization's member countries, Trend reports.

According to the information, Azernews newspaper was selected as the information source of the organization from Azerbaijan.

It is reported that the list, which includes Azernews, the first English-language newspaper of Azerbaijan, also includes such media outlets as The Kabul Times, TOLOnews, Tehran Times, The Astana Times, Kabar, The Express Tribune, Dawn Media Group, Khovar, Anadolu Agency, Turkmenistan.ru, and Uzdaily.

The list of media bodies determined by the ECO is posted on the official website of the organization. Site users will be able to go to the electronic pages of the media bodies included in it.

Azernews newspaper, which has been published since 1997, has a lot of English-speaking readers. Azernews is a member of the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

Moreover, Azernews newspaper has been admitted to the Sparknews organization of the Impact Journalism Day international initiative established in France.

This project, which unites more than 60 world newspapers, includes such authoritative media outlets as USA Today (US), The Huffington Post (US), The Sunday Times (UK), and Le Monde (France).

Azernews newspaper is published in various modern designs. It is printed and distributed in such countries as the US, UK, China, etc. There is also an online version of the newspaper.