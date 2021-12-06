Azerbaijan to install seismic stations in liberated lands until 2025

Society 6 December 2021 13:19 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan to install seismic stations in liberated lands until 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Ten seismic stations will be installed in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Director General of the Republican Center of Seismological Service of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Gurban Yetirmishli told Trend on Dec. 6.

According to Yetirmishli, no work in this direction was carried out in 2021, because the liberated territories must be cleared from mines before the installation of seismic stations.

"Before the occupation, three seismic stations functioned in Jabrayil, Aghdam, and Kalbajar. New seismic stations will be installed in their place," he said.

The CEO also reminded that in 2018 the republican center signed a document on cooperation with the Department of Earthquakes of the Department for Prevention and Elimination of Consequences of Emergency Situations under the Government of Turkey (AFAD).

Within the framework of this cooperation, the Turkish side will transfer equipment for deep drilling to Azerbaijan, added Yetirmishli.

