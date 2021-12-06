Azerbaijan shares data on number of freed convicts as part of act of amnesty

Society 6 December 2021 15:49 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan shares data on number of freed convicts as part of act of amnesty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

Trend:

Some 1,921 convicts were released in Azerbaijan as part of the act of amnesty, Elnur Musayev, head of the Department for Non-Criminal Prosecution of the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said at a briefing on the fulfillment of the decision on the announcement of an act of amnesty in connection with November 8 - Victory Day by the prosecution structures, Trend reports on Dec. 6.

Will be updated

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Oil and gas production dep’t of Turkmenistan’s Turkmennebit SC exceeds production plan Oil&Gas 16:45
Volume of natural gas transportation via Serbian-Hungarian interconnector revealed Oil&Gas 16:41
Field rearranging underway on Serbian-Hungarian gas interconnector route Oil&Gas 16:39
Iran not to follow 'plan B' while in Vienna nuclear talks - FM Business 16:35
Georgian business sector sees increase in turnover Georgia 16:34
Kazakh National Bank announces its decision for base rate Finance 16:29
Kazakhstan reveals GDP growth in 10M2021 Kazakhstan 16:21
Azerbaijan working on flight recorder of crashed helicopter - Prosecutor General's Office Society 16:18
UK to block poor-performing companies from winning public work Europe 16:13
Croatia confirms its first two cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant Europe 16:11
Balacans Agro Food LLC, Azerbaijan Investment Company sign agreement (PHOTO) Economy 16:07
Azerbaijan to consider joining int'l documents on intellectual property protection Politics 16:06
Oil majors to mitigate demand fluctuation with digital twins Oil&Gas 16:04
SOFAZ sees significant increase in Shah Deniz revenues Oil&Gas 15:55
Azerbaijan shares data on number of freed convicts as part of act of amnesty Society 15:49
Annual inflation rate slightly slows down in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 15:47
SOFAZ discloses revenues from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 15:31
Azerbaijan shares data on number of people covered by Act of Amnesty so far Society 15:22
TBC Capital publishes Georgia’s weekly economic review Georgia 15:21
Oil rebounds above $71 on Omicron hopes, Iran talks Oil&Gas 15:13
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva meet with residents of Gonagkand settlement Politics 15:07
Israeli firm to sell HSBC Tower in New York for $855 million Israel 15:03
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 6 Society 15:01
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at newly built Culture House in Gonagkand Politics 14:58
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at secondary school № 1 in Guba Politics 14:52
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of Guba Abad Factory enterprise (PHOTO) Politics 14:51
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Guba-Gonagkand highway Politics 14:48
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at Guba Olympic Sports Complex Politics 14:46
Crisis center discloses 32,136 new coronavirus cases in Russia over past 24 hours Russia 14:45
Chevron to expand investments in Kazakhstan’s Tengiz field dev't Oil&Gas 14:45
Famous scientist talks about significance of victory in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh (PHOTO) Politics 14:45
Iran shares data on cargo transportation Transport 14:35
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrive in Guba district for visit (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14:34
Azerbaijan prepares bill on repatriation of people to Karabakh – state committee Society 14:28
Azerbaijani State Oil Fund’s estimates on oil, gas transportation revenues for 2022 unveiled Economy 14:16
Azerbaijan gives update on mine clearance work in liberated lands Society 14:12
Azerbaijan’s 10M2021 volume of goods exports via stationary vehicles increases Finance 14:10
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan forecasts revenues and expenditures for 2022 Economy 14:04
Azerbaijan’s forecast for oil production from Bahar field in 2022 revealed Oil&Gas 14:04
Cargo movements in Iran’s Noshahr Port down Transport 14:02
India, Russia to ink number of pacts during Modi-Putin summit on Dec 6 Other News 13:58
India clears plan to make AK-203 assault rifles with Russia Other News 13:57
Georgia to reduce external debt and budget deficit in 2022 – PM Georgia 13:56
From buyer of military goods, India wants to become Russia’s ‘development & production’ partner Other News 13:55
Georgia, US discuss wine exports potential Georgia 13:55
EU, UNDP to implement project for green economy transition in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 13:51
Imperial Springs Forum 2021 concluded (PHOTO) Other News 13:50
Private investment to pick up: CEA Krishnamurthy V Subramanian Other News 13:45
Bangladesh, India: Celebrating 50 years of friendship Other News 13:40
Georgia's coal production up Georgia 13:36
Uzbekistan shares data on sales of oil and gas products in 11M2021 Uzbekistan 13:35
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan sign trade contracts and bilateral agreements Uzbekistan 13:34
Azerbaijan shares forecast on volume of oil production from ACG field for 2022 Oil&Gas 13:32
Iran records increase in cargo transportation via Bushehr International Airport Transport 13:28
bp presented laboratory to be named after Nobel Prize winner Economy 13:27
Azerbaijan provides with insurance payments heirs of martyrs, soldiers wounded due to Armenian provocation on Nov. 16 Society 13:27
Azerbaijan projects growth in gas production from Shah Deniz field in 2022 Oil&Gas 13:23
Iran sees decrease in number of new mines Business 13:21
Volume of loaded/unloaded cargo in Iran’s Anzali port climbs Transport 13:20
EIA names factors triggering wider spread between sweet and sour crude oils Oil&Gas 13:19
Azerbaijan to install seismic stations in liberated lands until 2025 Society 13:19
VISA talks investments in dev’t of its own IT-technologies (Exclusive) Finance 13:16
‘Tripartite contract’ could turn Iran into regional transit center - Iranian president Oil&Gas 13:16
Iranian President talks about nuclear discussions Nuclear Program 13:15
Financial market of Azerbaijan – review of week’s main events Finance 13:13
Equinor to acquire 45% stake in Noriker Power Limited Oil&Gas 13:11
Iran's SATBA reveals details of country's renewable energy generation Oil&Gas 12:40
Iran's NIORDC to sign contract for producing dual-fuel taxis with local manufacturer Business 12:28
Private investors in Iran apply to boost renewable energy development countrywide Oil&Gas 12:20
New economy building must be ensured in Azerbaijan's Karabakh - president's special representative Economy 12:14
Azerbaijan reveals insurance payments to heirs of servicemen who died in helicopter crash Society 12:13
Azerbaijan pays great attention to dev’t of innovations, technologies - executive power Economy 12:00
Iran to unveil plan for development of rail fleet for its mines Transport 11:50
TAP’s technical forward capacity by Dec.12 Oil&Gas 11:41
Only innovative technology-based enterprises to function in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - deputy minister Economy 11:39
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 11:36
Azerbaijan creating innovative financial, banking services in Karabakh Economy 11:31
Participants of Second Karabakh war, families of martyrs living, working in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories to be provided with benefits Economy 11:29
Negotiations with several enterprises to attract investors to Aghdam industrial park nearing completion – deputy minister (PHOTO) Economy 11:28
Iran eyes increase in activities in Chabahar port Transport 11:26
Iran records increase in exports from Gilan Province Business 11:25
Turkey discloses cargo shipments via its ports from Bulgaria in 10M2021 Turkey 11:24
Azerbaijan eyes several directions for innovative development of liberated areas - deputy minister Economy 11:23
UK to require travelers from Azerbaijan to submit negative PCR test Economy 11:23
Iran sets increase of monthly salary in budget bill for next year Finance 11:16
Decision makers in Iran realize going forward without JCPOA is wrong - analyst Nuclear Program 11:13
Iran negotiating with Russia to lift bell pepper export restrictions Business 11:09
Pace of LNG supply growth in Asia forecast to slow down Oil&Gas 11:03
Mariana Vasileva expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Society 11:03
Iran set to reform its insurance sector Finance 10:55
Iran relying on domestic car manufacturers to increase production by 2025 Business 10:52
Global LNG sector poised to post healthy export growth this year Oil&Gas 10:50
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 6 Georgia 10:50
Iran planning to increase steel production for domestic needs and export Business 10:49
Iran to reform rules for startup companies to participate in stock market deals Business 10:47
Azerbaijani currency rates for December 6 Finance 10:11
Iran hopes to raise local car manufacturing Business 10:09
Iranian currency rates for December 6 Finance 10:04
CAMEX International launches cargo airline in Georgia Georgia 10:03
Overall index of the Tehran Stock Exchange drops on December 5 Finance 10:02
All news