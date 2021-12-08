Baku holds Azerbaijan Career Development Forum (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 10:47

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

Trend:

The Azerbaijan Career Development Forum is being held in Baku on December 8, Trend reports.

The forum is attended by Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev, Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, other officials.

The forum, held under the slogan "Be ready for the future!" aims to raise awareness of the constantly changing labor market, familiarize participants with the professions and skills of the future, discuss the steps that need to be taken to train professional staff to meet the requirements of the labor market.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said in his speech at the forum that over 100,000 youth representatives enter the labor market of Azerbaijan every year, which sets such an important task as providing population with decent jobs.

"One of the problems existing in the labor market today is connected with the fact that young people cannot find work in their specialty. On the other hand, the proportion of specialized labor force in the economically active population is no more than 35 percent," he said.

According to minister, over four years, the number of concluded labor contracts in Azerbaijan increased by 30 percent - up to 1.685 million. The payroll rose by 92 percent.

"Through employment services, 230,000 people are provided with jobs, 122,000 - through paid public works, 36,000 - assets under the self-employment program, 7,000 people are involved in vocational training, 8,485 people are assigned unemployment benefits. These payments have increased by 30 percent", Babayev said.

The minister also noted that 110,000 vacancies are registered in the corresponding subsystem of the Ministry of Labor, and currently there are 14,000 active vacancies.