WHO talks omicron strain of coronavirus in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

The new strain of coronavirus - "Omicron" has not yet been detected in Azerbaijan, Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative Office in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci said at a meeting with the head of the Ganja City Executive Power Niyazi Bayramov, Trend reports.

"In areas where the vaccination process is actively underway, the number of deaths from coronavirus has decreased. Getting the first dose of the vaccine is important, but the vaccine has an effect after the second dose. Health workers, persons 65 years of age and older, and pregnant women should be vaccinated. Recently, experts have spoken out that pregnant women should also be vaccinated, "she said.

The WHO representative in Azerbaijan also touched upon the issue of a new strain of the COVID-19 virus. Stressing that among children and adolescents aged 5-14, cases of infection with "Delta" and "Omicron" strains have become more frequent, Harmanci added that so far "Omicron" strain has not been detected in Azerbaijan.