British Council issues certificate to Baku Higher Oil School

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has been awarded a British Council IELTS Registration Center & Partnership Programme Member Certificate.

The certificate was presented to BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov by the British Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp at the ceremony of signing an agreement on the establishment of the IELTS Registration Center at Baku Higher Oil School.

It was noted that the certificate has been awarded for the first time in the country by the British Council to Baku Higher Oil School.

Elmar Gasimov thanked the British Council for the certificate, stressing that the successful cooperation between the BHOS and the British Council continues.

“Presenting this certificate to us, the British Embassy and the British Council highly appreciate the work done by the dedicated staff of Baku Higher Oil School”, the rector added.