Azerbaijan shares monitoring results of conditions cultural monuments in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Chingiz Safarli – Trend:

The results of monitoring the conditions of cultural monuments in Shusha, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Khojavand, Gubadli, Aghdam, Tartar, Lachin and Kalbajar were published, the Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Anar Karimov said at a press conference on the topic "Ministry of Culture: Goals and Results of 2021", Trend reports.

According to Karimov, 403 historical and cultural monuments that are under state registration and 162 historical, architectural, archaeological monuments that are not under state registration have been inspected until today.

"Some 864 cultural institutions were also examined, including 462 libraries, 348 clubs, 20 museums, 26 children's music schools, one cinema, three cinema clubs, two theaters and two galleries," the minister said.

Karimov noted that the purpose of monitoring is to ensure compensation for the damage that was caused to cultural monuments during the period of the occupation of Azerbaijan’s territories.