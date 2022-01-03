New stadium with capacity of more than 15,000 spectators will be built in Aghdam - Azerbaijani president's special representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3

Trend:

A new stadium with a capacity of over 15 thousand spectators will be built in Agdam. The new stadium will be built on the same site - not in the palace complex of Panali Khan, but in another corner of the city with a more extensive infrastructure, Emin Huseynov, special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories (except for Shusha district), included in the Karabakh economic region, said, Trend reports.

He said that design work is currently underway here.

"In this sports quarter, it is planned to build not only a football stadium, but also indoor and outdoor gyms for various sports competitions. It is planned to design a secondary school with a sports bias and a summer sports camp for children who come here from other regions of Azerbaijan," Huseynov said.