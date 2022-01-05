Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

Trend:

Some 27,417 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 5, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,511 citizens, the second one 3,453 citizens and the booster dose – 21,453.

Totally, up until now, 11,373,965 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,171,942 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,680,213 people - the second dose and 1,521,810 people booster dose.