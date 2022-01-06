Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

Trend:

Some 33,482 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 6, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 3,594 citizens, the second one 4,457 citizens and the booster dose – 25,431.

Totally, up until now, 11,407,447 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,175,536 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,684,670 people - the second dose and 1,547,241 people booster dose.