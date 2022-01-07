Azerbaijan withdraws expired vaccines against COVID-19 for disposal – ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

The doses of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 that expired on December 31, 2021, in Azerbaijan were withdrawn for disposal a week before the expiration date, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health said in response to Trend news agency’s request on Jan. 7.

"Currently, vaccines are being used at COVID-19 vaccination points with a corresponding new expiration date," the message said.