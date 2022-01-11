No grounds for concern about ongoing explosive operations – Azerbaijani MoD
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11
Trend:
The units of the Azerbaijani army continue to dispose of the expired and unusable ammunition at the Seyfeli training ground, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
“Once again, we urge the population not to panic over the ongoing blasting,” the message said. “There is no reason for concern.”
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan supports soonest normalization of situation and restoration of rule of law in Kazakhstan – FM
Iranian, Azerbaijani private sectors should work jointly - newly appointed Governor of East Azerbaijan
Turkish president's spokesperson talks process of normalizing relations with US president's security advisor
Believers express gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for conditions created in “Khanim Fatimeyi Zahra” mosque (PHOTO/VIDEO)
We were supposed to blow up Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline - testimony of Armenian citizens accused of terrorism