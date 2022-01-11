No grounds for concern about ongoing explosive operations – Azerbaijani MoD

Society 11 January 2022 13:52 (UTC+04:00)
No grounds for concern about ongoing explosive operations – Azerbaijani MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

The units of the Azerbaijani army continue to dispose of the expired and unusable ammunition at the Seyfeli training ground, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“Once again, we urge the population not to panic over the ongoing blasting,” the message said. “There is no reason for concern.”

Organization of Turkic States reaffirms strong support for Kazakhstan
Azerbaijan finds abandoned weapons, ammunition in liberated Shusha
Azerbaijan supports soonest normalization of situation and restoration of rule of law in Kazakhstan – FM (UPDATE)
