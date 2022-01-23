Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

Trend:

Some 22,586 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 23, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,042 citizens, the second one - 2,122 citizens and the booster dose – 18,422.

Totally, up until now, 11,813,840 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,214,124 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,729,272 people - the second dose while 1,870,444 people – the third dose.