People wanted for grave crimes extradited to Azerbaijan - Prosecutor General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Despite the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan's ties with the relevant authorities of foreign countries, and international organizations have been strengthened to raise the international profile of local prosecution authorities, Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev said at an expanded meeting of the Prosecutor General's Office Board based on the results of 2021, Trend reports.

According to him, bilateral documents on cooperation were signed in 2021 with General Prosecutor's Offices of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Belarus’ Investigative Committee.

“As a manifestation of the effective cooperation between the organization and foreign partners, 32 people hiding abroad and charged with heavy and especially grave crimes have been detained and extradited to Azerbaijan,” Aliyev said.