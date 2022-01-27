Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO)

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze has visited Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS). The Ambassador was first familiarized with the university campus. BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov told the guest in detail about the modern education conditions and research environment created at the university. Speaking about the ties between the two countries, Elmar Gasimov noted that Azerbaijan has a rich history of relations with Georgia. Touching upon the importance of cooperation in the field of education, the Rector stressed that BHOS graduates work at SOCAR, various local industrial enterprises and transnational companies.

“Baku Higher Oil School has been developing as an innovative educational institution equipped with the latest technologies and professional teaching staff,” Elmar Gasimov said.

Zurab Pataradze, in turn, stressed that Azerbaijan is an important strategic partner of Georgia. He said that Georgian youth are interested in studying at Baku Higher Oil School, and that the embassy will provide them with all possible support in this regard. The Ambassador stressed that SOCAR is the largest investor in the oil sector of Georgia and one of the largest taxpayers in the country, with a high social responsibility.

“The projects implemented by the company contribute to the strengthening of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia,” he said.

At the end of the meeting, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov presented Zurab Pataradze with a plaque "Guest of Honor" of Baku Higher Oil School.