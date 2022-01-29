Happy to take first place at Azerbaijan Championship in Tumbling - young Azerbaijani athlete

Society 29 January 2022 14:50 (UTC+04:00)
Happy to take first place at Azerbaijan Championship in Tumbling - young Azerbaijani athlete

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

I am very happy to take the first place at the 18th Azerbaijan Championship in Tumbling, young contestant of the children's age category Sanan Rzazade told Trend.

"I have been doing gymnastics for about five years, and I am really fond of this sport. I asked my parents to sign me up for training. I want to achieve great success in sports, and compete in major international competitions in the future," Rzazade said.

The athlete also noted that this is his first time participating in competitions organized at the National Gymnastics Arena, and it is a great incentive for him in sports.

"World-famous athletes performed at the National Gymnastics Arena, major international competitions were held here. Therefore, I am very glad to have a chance for performing in this hall and taking first place. This will be a great incentive for me to train and work further in order to achieve success in sports," Rzazade said.

According to the athlete, the competition went very well, so he was not nervous and was concentrated on his performance.

The 6th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Trampoline, as well as the 18th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Tumbling started on January 29, 2022 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Totally, in the championship and competition, 34 athletes are participating in trampoline jumping and 20 gymnasts – in tumbling.

At the trampoline tournament in the individual program, athletes will perform in the following age categories: "kids" (born in 2015), "children" (2012-2014), "pre-juniors" (2010-2011), "juniors" (2006-2009) and "adults" (born in 2005 and older).

In tumbling competitions, athletes will perform in the following age categories: "children" (2012-2014), "pre-juniors" (2010-2011), "juniors" (2006-2009) and "adults" (born in 2005 and older).

With these competitions, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has opened the season of local tournaments after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The events are being held upon the special permission of the Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime, sanitary and epidemiological requirements, as well as without spectators.

Buta Airways to Resume Flights from Baku to Kazan and Ufa
Azercosmos OJSC announces tender
Baku Transport Agency talks details of bus accident on Zikh highway
