Young Azerbaijanis serve in army with pride, accomplish all tasks with dignity - chief of general staff (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

Trend:

A meeting of the young Azerbaijani servicemen with the participation of the personnel of the military units of the Baku garrison, members of martyr families and war veterans was held at the Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijan Army, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry.

First, memory of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and martyrs was honored with observing a minute of silence.

Delivering speech at the event, the First Deputy Minister of Defense - Chief of the Azerbaijan Army’s General Staff, Colonel General Karim Valiyev conveyed greetings and congratulations of the Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov to the participants.

Valiyev noted that the state youth policy, founded by the great leader Heydar Aliyev has left a deep mark on the development of Azerbaijani youth, and this policy is being successfully continued by President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

According to the general staff's chief, the president pays great attention to improving the knowledge and skills of young people, their patriotic education, studying abroad, as well as establishment and development of youth organizations.

“Preparing young people for military service, their intellectual, physical and moral education on the basis of national and moral values has always been in the center of attention of the president,” Valiyev stressed. “It was love for the Motherland that prompted the Azerbaijani youth to join the battles for the liberation of our lands and the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity [in the 2020 second Karabakh war].”

Besides, Valiyev stressed that the Azerbaijani youth serve in the Azerbaijan Army with pride and accomplish all the tasks they are assigned with dignity.

"Our youth serving in the army, as a leading force of society, are deeply aware of their sacred duty to the motherland and the people. Thanks to the high professionalism of officers and soldiers serving in trench and combat positions, our country`s land, sea and airspace are reliably protected,” added Valiyev.