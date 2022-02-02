Azerbaijan plans to conduct measures for restoring flora, fauna in liberated territories - state service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

It is scheduled to carry out activities to restore flora and fauna in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Head of the Biodiversity Protection Service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Firudin Aliyev told Trend.

According to him, the process of clearing the liberated lands from mines and unexploded ordnance is underway.

“Currently, there are some difficulties with the reintroduction of animals to these territories. This process can be conducted after clearing the liberated territories from mines and unexploded ordnance,” Aliyev said.

He also noted that Azerbaijan has experience in the reintroduction of gazelles.

“After ensuring complete security, we will be able to apply this experience in Karabakh region. We will relocate here animals for which this area is a characteristic habitat. At the same time, invasive species will not be allowed to live here. There are also plans to increase the population of local animal species in the future,” Aliyev said.