Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

Trend:

Some 35,400 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on February 4, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,989 citizens, the second one - 1,811 citizens and the booster dose – 30,600.

Totally, up until now, 12,149,831 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,242,827 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,748,738 people - the second dose while 2,158,266 people – the booster dose.