Turkish president tests positive for COVID-19
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5
Trend:
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan tested positive for Omicron variant of coronavirus (COVID-19), the president said on Twitter, Trend reports.
"The disease passes in mild form. I continue to work from home," he added.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Ionian Adriatic Pipeline project company to be established soon - state secretary of Montenegro (Exclusive)
Southern Gas Corridor to transform Bulgaria into a major part of infrastructure for gas supply from alternative sources - minister (Interview)
President Ilham Aliyev, President of France, President of European Council and Prime Minister of Armenia hold video conference (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Price fluctuations highlighted strategic importance of infrastructures such as Southern Gas Corridor - Vannia Gava
Additional volumes of gas will be required to supply gas to our liberated territories - President Ilham Aliyev
Albania will receive Azerbaijani gas as soon as it completes construction of its gas distribution network - President Ilham Aliyev
BP shows big interest in working on liberated territories, particularly, in Jabrayil - President Ilham Aliyev