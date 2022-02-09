Level of organisation of European Gymnastics events rising every year - Farid Gayibov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9

Trend:

The level of organisation of European Gymnastics events is rising every year, European Gymnastics President congratulated Morinari Watanabe on FIG presidency, Trend reports citing his statement.

"I must say it is exciting to actively begin the new year. As we proceed, it will be evident that the schedule for the year is filled with competitions and programmes that progressively improve our activities.

Vilnius (LTU) welcomed the European Gymnastics Authorities on January 20 & 21 within the framework of our project to hold our Executive Committee (EC) meetings in different regions. I express my gratitude to the Lithuanian Gymnastics Federation for their support and hospitality. I highly appreciate the efforts of two other countries of the Baltic region - Latvia and Estonia - who actively took part in our discussions on development of their gymnastics disciplines, current problems, and perspective of gymnastics in the region.

We were excited to visit and make ourselves acquainted with the conditions of sports facilities in the city of Vilnius, the preparation process, and the level of high-performance athletes.

The work of our EC was fruitful. We discussed the 2021 accounts and the 2022 budget, the general program of the 2022 Congress, and approved the launch of “Gymnast of the Year 2021” in all Olympic disciplines. Our European athletes deserve to be distinguished and awarded for their hard work.

The presentation of these awards will be organised within the framework of the multi-sport European Championships to be held in Munich (GER / August 11-21). This marvellous event marking the 50 years anniversary from the Munich Olympics, promises to be very exciting. Competitions of a similar format were held 4 years ago in Glasgow (GBR) which turned out to be very successful. Following its debut, this multi-sport event is coming with an improved sports programme for its second edition.

But the season of the European Championships will be opened in Rimini (ITA / June 1-5) which hosts the 2022 Trampoline Europeans. Incidentally, we have already allocated the 2024 European Championships in this discipline to Guimaraes (POR) during our recent EC meeting.

Another frequent Organiser of our events – Tel Aviv (ISR / 15-19 June) will welcome Rhythmic Gymnasts to define the European Champions. The year’s last Europeans – the TeamGym European Championships will be held in Luxemburg (LUX / 14-17 September).

Artistic gymnasts will be part of another multi-sport event – the European Youth Olympic Festival (Banska Bystrica / SVK / July 24-30) postponed from 2021.

We would all agree that beauty of Gymnastics lies in its diversity, inclusivity, and opportunity for everyone to perform Gymnastics regardless of athletic performance, ability and age. This is the way Gymnastics makes life profound, cheerful, and colourful offering real festive mood to all its participants.

Yes, I am talking about Gymnastics for All events. The European Gym for Life Challenge (9 July) and EUROGYM (July 10-14) will take place in Neuchatel (SUI). The Swiss Gymnastics Federation has a wealth of experience in organising Gymnastics for All events, so the participants are guaranteed to have the time of their life. With strict covid-19 guidelines in place, we aim to ensure a safe environment, in cooperation with the national and local health authorities and the Local Organising Committee. The registration deadline is on 15 March 2022. Let us gain from the extended deadline and join this event. Contact your National Federation to enter your club in these amazing events. What are you waiting for? Neuchatel is ready to welcome you! I am sure we will all be stunned by the number of participants and the atmosphere that these events will offer.

Last but certainly not least, the Portuguese Gymnastics Federation will welcome us with open arms on the beautiful island of Madeira (POR) where they will host the Golden Age Gym Festival in October. In December, we travel to Portugal again, to Albufeira this time, for our postponed electoral Congress.

For the past years, we have been successful in establishing good and consistent cooperation with our partners. They have played a big role in offering favourable conditions and extra opportunities to Organisers of European Gymnastics events. Thus, the level of organisation of our competitions is rising every year. Moreover, the National federations are willingly bidding to host our events. Therefore, we already opened the bids for several competitions to be held in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

To achieve progressive development of our programmes and competitions we must broaden our horizons and welcome opportunities that would benefit all the stakeholders, participants, National Federations, our established and potential partners who would like to join us on our journey.

Consistency and inclusivity in all aspects is the key to success," the statement said..