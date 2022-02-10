Azerbaijan commissions new facilities at Combined-Arms Training Center (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

Trend:

The measures of creating the military infrastructure that meets the modern standards and increasing the combat readiness of units are being taken as part of the reforms which are carried out in the Azerbaijani Army upon the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and the leadership of the ministry visited the Combined-Arms Training Center of the Land Forces.

The exercises of improving combat training and tactical-special skills of servicemen serving in these units taking into account the purpose of commando and other types of troops are conducted at the center.

Training centers adapted to the real combat conditions have been built at the center for the practical application of modern combat methods.

Necessary conditions have been created to improve the combat skills of servicemen, as well as to increase physical training during any weather conditions.

Moreover, servicemen are trained to fight, organize an ambush, and conduct reconnaissance operations in mountainous areas, as well as to carry out operations and counter-terrorism activities in settlements.

Then the leadership of the ministry viewed the recently built headquarters building. The building of the center’s headquarters meets the requirements of modern standards.

Moreover, the building has classrooms, administrative and office premises for servicemen. All rooms are fully equipped with necessary furniture and appliances, including visual aids.

The building is supplied with a central heating system, electricity, water, and communications. Landscaping work has been carried out in the area.

Then, Hasanov attended the opening ceremony of a new military barrack for servicemen in the center. The new building is provided with weapons, equipment. The barrack has all the conditions for living, recreation, and leisure.

The minister of defense gave relevant instructions to study the modern training methods by using the experience gained in the second Karabakh war, their application in combat training in accordance with the existing conditions.