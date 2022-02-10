Azerbaijan to hold clinical trials of Turkish Turkovac COVID-19 vaccine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10
By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:
The third phase of clinical trials of the Turkish Turkovac vaccine against COVID-19 will be held in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev said at a briefing, Trend reports.
Musayev said that the technical issues are currently being resolved.
“The protocols were handed over to the working group,” Musayev said. “Additional information on this issue will be disclosed.”
