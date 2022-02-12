Azerbaijan hosts opening ceremony of FIG Trampoline Gymnastic World Cup (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The opening ceremony of the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan on Feb. 12, Trend reports.

A flag parade of the countries participating in the World Cup took place at the ceremony, and the national anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

The Trampoline Gymnastics World Championship will be staged on February 12-13 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Azerbaijan is represented by a member of the national team Seljan Magsudova.

About 60 athletes from 13 countries will take part in the first international competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in 2022 in accordance with the new rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

On the first day of the Cup, qualification competitions for athletes in the individual program and in synchronized couples of men and women will take place. On the second day, the second stage of the qualification of the individual program for men will be held, as well as the finals of the two programs for men and women.

In the new Olympic cycle, the second qualification is held in the presence of more than 31 participants in the qualifying competitions in trampolining. Depending on the scale of the competition and the number of participants, 16 or 24 gymnasts compete in the second qualification.

Among the participants of the World Cup in Baku are well-known gymnasts: representatives of Belarus - Olympic champion in trampolining (2016), champion and medalist of the World and European Championships, two-time silver medalist of the 2015 European Games Vladislav Goncharov; Olympic champion in trampoline jumping "Tokyo 2020" Ivan Litvinovich; five-time world and European champion Oleg Ryabtsev; representative of Russia is 2021 World Cup silver medalist and European champion Yana Lebedeva; representative of Sweden is a three-time world and European champion Lina Sjoberg; representative of Austria - bronze medalist of the Youth Olympic Games Benny Vizani; and the representative of Georgia is the silver medalist of the 2019 European Games Luba Golovina.

The events are being held upon the special permission of the Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime, sanitary and epidemiological requirements, as well as without spectators.