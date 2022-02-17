AGF announces holding Azerbaijan, Baku Championships in Acrobatic Gymnastics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The 27th Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku Championship in Acrobatic Gymnastics will be held on February 24-25 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, the press service of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) told Trend.

Athletes (41 in total) representing the Ojag Sport Club, the Baku Gymnastics School, the Neftchi Sports Club, the Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex and the specialized Children and Youth Sports School of the Olympic Reserve No. 13 of Baku’s Nizami district will take part in the competitions.

At the two-day all-around competitions, female pairs will perform in the following age categories: "kids" (2007-2016), "pre-juniors" (born in 2004-2010), and "adults" (2007 and older); men's pairs - "pre-juniors" (2004-2010), "adults" (2007 and older); mixed pairs - "pre-juniors" (2004-2010), "adults" (2007 and older); female groups - "kids" (born 2007-2016), "pre-juniors" (born 2004-2010), and "juniors" (2003-2009).

The events are planned to be held upon the special permission of the Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

The competitions can be watched online here.