Criminal case launched on blocking Baku roads by truck drivers
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17
By Samir Ali - Trend:
Criminal proceedings were instituted on the fact of blocking Heydar Aliyev Avenue in Azerbaijan's Baku by truck drivers on Feb. 17, Chief Inspector of the Baku State Traffic Police Department Araz Askerli told Trend.
According to him, a criminal case has been initiated under Article 233 (organization of actions that caused a violation of public order or active participation in such actions) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
He stated that the investigation is underway.
