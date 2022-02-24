Representatives of foreign, local media are at mass grave site in Azerbaijan's Khojavand (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

Trend:

Representatives of foreign and local media are at the site of a mass grave found in the Edilli village of Azerbaijan’s Khojavand district, Trend reports.

Shamsi Shikhaliyev providing information on the mass grave, noted he was taken hostage by the Armenians on August 28, 1993, while on his way to Fuzuli to help his family with transporting things, for 48 days.

According to him, the bodies of Azerbaijani servicemen killed during first Karabakh war in the villages of Fuzuli were brought in KAMAZ vehicles and dumped into dug pits in the Edilli village.

Based on the statements of Shamsi Shikhaliyev, the working group of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons of the Republic of Azerbaijan inspected the place and discovered a mass grave.