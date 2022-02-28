Evacuation of Azerbaijani drivers from Ukraine continues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

Trend:

The evacuation of Azerbaijani drivers in Ukraine continues, the State Road Transport Service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

According to the agency, six trucks from Odessa were first provided with passage to Moldova. Currently, the vehicles have reached the border with Romania and the drivers are awaiting the execution of the relevant documents.

The evacuation process is conducted through the Azerbaijani diplomatic corps in Moldova. As a result of negotiations by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the State Road Transport Service, and the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA) with the relevant bodies, drivers stationed in the territory of the Odessa port are expected to move to Moldova.

Work is also underway to evacuate drivers from Kyiv, Kharkiv and other regions of Ukraine, the contact is regularly being maintained with them.