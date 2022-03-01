Building of Azerbaijan’s Honorary Consulate not damaged after missile attack on Ukraine’s Kharkiv

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1

The building of the Honorary Consulate of Azerbaijan was not damaged as a result of the missile attack on Ukraine’s Kharkiv city, the Honorary Consulate told Trend.

“Presently, the Honorary Consulate of Azerbaijan in Kharkiv continues to work as usual and another group of our compatriots will be evacuated in the coming hours,” the message said. “The detailed information about the evacuation will be provided soon.”