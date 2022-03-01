Azerbaijani minister talks students studying in Ukrainian universities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1

By Humay Aghajanova – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry is dealing with the problems that arise for Azerbaijani students in Ukrainian universities, Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev said, Trend reports.

Amrullayev made the remark at a press conference on the State Program for the Education of Azerbaijani Youth in Prestigious Foreign Universities for 2022-2026.

He also noted that the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan is also providing support in solving the mentioned problems.