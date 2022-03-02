Ukrainian Azerbaijanis Council changes phone number of its operational headquarters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2

Trend:

The State Committee of Azerbaijan for Work with the Diaspora, operating by order of the government in coordination with other state bodies, has mobilized all resources for the evacuation of Azerbaijanis living in Ukraine, the committee told Trend.

According to the committee, given the large number of compatriots living in Ukraine, an operational headquarters was created in this country under the Rada [Council] of Azerbaijanis.

“The office phone number has changed. Our compatriots can contact via the following number: +380 (98) 949 70 38, or the email: [email protected],” added the committee.