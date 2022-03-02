Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2

Trend:

Some 33,853 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on March 2, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 1,948 citizens, the second one to 1,800 citizens, the third dose and the next doses to 28,376 citizens.

Some 1,729 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,051,721 vaccine doses were administered, 5,302,581 of citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,788,753 people - the second dose, 2,752,545 people - the third dose and the next doses. Some 207,842 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.