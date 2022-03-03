Azerbaijan to hold TURKOVAC vaccine trials next week
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3
Trend:
All preparations for the third phase of trials of the Turkish-made TURKOVAC vaccine against coronavirus have been completed in Azerbaijan, Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, Trend reports.
According to Koca, the trials will begin next week.
"There are no problems in this regard," the minister said.
