Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

Some 30,871 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on March 3, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 1,769 citizens, the second one to 1,675 citizens, the third dose and the next doses to 25,705 citizens.

Some 1,722 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,082,592 vaccine doses were administered, 5,304,350 of citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,790,428 people - the second dose, 2,778,250 people - the third dose and the next doses. Some 209,564 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.