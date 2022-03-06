Baku hosts awards ceremony for winners of 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

On March 6, the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku hosted the awarding ceremony for the winners and prize-winners of the 12th World Age Group Competition in Acrobatic Gymnastics, Trend reports.

Winners and prize-winners are determined in the age category of 13-19 years.

Among men's pairs, gymnasts from Russia won gold, the representatives of Kazakhstan won the silver medal, athletes from Belgium won the bronze.

Among women's pairs, gymnasts from Russia took the leading position, the athletes representing Israel were in second place, and the representatives of Kazakhstan were in the third position.

Among the men's groups, the men's group from Great Britain won the gold medal, the representatives of Russia won the silver medal, men's group from Israel won bronze.

Among the women's groups, the first place was taken by the trio representing Azerbaijan, the second place was taken by the athletes from Belgium, the third place was taken by the women's group from Russia.

Among mixed pairs, gymnasts from Israel climbed to the first step of the podium, mixed doubles from Portugal in second place, representatives of Russia in third place.